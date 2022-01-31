Parkhill and Tweed both go out on loan

MIDFIELDERS Ian Parkhill and Evan Tweed have left Coleraine on the final day of the transfer window - joining Institute and Ballinamallard Utd on loan until the end of the season.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney had hinted at the weekend that the squad may be trimmed and he was as good as his word by announcing the double departures on Monday.

He paid tribute to both players and explained the moves were designed to enable the duo to play regular football, having seen their opportunities limited at the Showgrounds.

"Ian has been a big part of our journey and is one of the longest serving players at the club," said Oran.

"He's had a frustrating season with the form of Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry, as well as the emergence of Patrick Kelly.

"However, Ian wants to play football and he still has plenty left in his legs and is mad keen to get back on the pitch.

"This is a good chance for him to do well and we wish him well."

It's a similar story as far as Donegal an Tweed is concerned according to the manager.

"It's been a frustrating time for Evan as he's struggled with the form of Stephen Lowry and Josh Carson this season, and then Aaron Jarvis' resurgence of late," he said.

"The fact that Evan travels from Carndonagh makes things even more tough when he's not playing and I would convince him to stay if he lived more locally.

"However, it is refreshing that he realises at his age that he needs to play games and we were not going to stand in his way.

"We would like to thank Evan for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Tweed joined the club at the beginning of last season and has made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring once in the BetMcLean League Cup against Bangor.

Parkhill, in contrast, is one of Coleraine's longest serving players.

He made his debut for the club in August 2014 and has made 266 appearances for the Bannsiders, netting 28 times in the process.

During his time at The Showgrounds, the Ballymoney man has lifted the Irish Cup, League Cup and featured in several Europa League fixtures.