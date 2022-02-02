Dergview climb into top-six despite draw

Lough 41 Championship

Annagh Utd .... 0

Dergview ....... 0

DERGVIEW extended their unbeaten league record to seven games to move into the top-six in the Championship after a goalless draw with promotion-chasing Annagh United on Saturday.

Tommy Canning’s side could have taken all three points after going close on a couple of occasions late on, but ultimately they had to settle for the draw.

It was enough to lift them into sixth and above Ards, who suffered a shock defeat to basement side Queen’s University.

The visitors created the better opportunities in the first half, with Pat Loughery forcing the home shot-stopper into a couple of decent saves.

The home side did create a couple of efforts of note inside the opening half-an-hour.

Recent arrival Adam Carroll almost found the net with a curling effort which bounced around the area while, a little later, Robbie Norton saw an effort well saved by Alan Buchanan.

Substitute Shea Devlin fashioned two more chances for Dergview after the restart but fired straight at Eoin Hughes before heading a glorious chance wide minutes later.

After being knocked out of the Irish Cup, Dergview now have a weekend free of competitive action.

Annagh United: Hughes, McConville, Campbell, Harpur, Norton, Hunter, Rogers, Upton, Malone, McCullough, Carroll subs Cully (not used), Acheson (not used), Duffin (replaced McCullough 56), Taylor (replaced Carroll 74), McDonald (replaced Malone 56), Palko (not used), Moffatt (replaced Norton 74)

Dergview: Buchanan, Falconer, Crown, Burns, Loughery, McGinley, Browne, Kennedy, Diver, Brogan, L. McLaughlin subs McGarvey (not used), Curran (not used), Farren (replaced Kennedy 86), McCarron (replaced Browne 68), C. McLaughlin (not used), Devlin (replaced Brogan 62)