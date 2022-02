NI Intermediate League

Trojans FC ... 1

Strabane Athletic ... 1

STRABANE Athletic came home with a hard-earned point from their weekend clash with Trojans FC.

Athletic looked to have secured the points when Cal Ryan converted Sean Ferry’s low cross with six minutes to go.

However, the Derry men were not to be denied and equalised just before the final whistle.

Strabane are away again on Saturday when they travel to face neighbours Ardstraw.