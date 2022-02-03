Midfielder Aaron Jarvis signs new three year deal at Coleraine

COLERAINE FC is delighted to announce that Aaron Jarvis has signed a new contract.

The midfielder has agreed to extend his stay by a further three years, meaning he will be at The Showgrounds until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jarvis joined the Stripes at the beginning of the 2019/20 season from Institute and has made 67 appearances to date, scoring on eight occasions.

The 24-year-old lifted the BetMcLean League Cup in 2020 and played in the Bannsiders' memorable Europa League wins against La Fiorita and Maribor.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney believes the L/Derry native has all the credentials to feature in his midfield for the next ten years.

"It has probably been an up and down first two-and-a-half-years for Aaron," he said.

"We carried out a huge amount of homework before signing him and he was phenomenal in his first season before suffering a serious injury away to Larne which needed an operation.

"He then returned and got up to speed but, unfortunately, dislocated his shoulder against Motherwell which was a tricky injury to recover from.

"This season he has had to be patient due to the form of Josh Carson and Stephen Lowry but Aaron admitted himself that the pair had hit a run of steam and it was the strongest part of our side from September through to December.

"However, Aaron loves it here, he doesn't want to go anywhere else and we believe he is the perfect fit for what we are trying to do.

"His performances this week shows you where hunger can get you as he's been great throughout a monster of a week for us.

"A lot was made about his run and pass for Glacks' goal but the block to deny Jordan Stewart is what sticks out in my mind.

"We are glad Aaron is over his injuries and look forward to him going from strength to strength."