'We've nothing to lose' admits Portstewart boss

PORTSTEWART hope to cause the biggest upset in the second round of the Irish Cup this weekend when they travel to Premiership outfit Ballymena United.

The north coast club are the lowest ranked remaining in the competition and face a difficult challenge against opponents managed by arguably the most successful manager ever in local football - David Jeffrey.

He has lifted the famous old trophy countless times as both a player and a manager and will have designs on doing so again this year, given that the winners automatically qualify for lucrative European football.

Standing is his way is a side which plays its football in the third tier of the Irish League but which is packed full of players with experience, many of whom came through the ranks at neighbours Coleraine.

Captain Johnny Watt, for example, spent the best part of a decade with the Bannsiders and actually played in an Irish Cup final for the club when they lost to Linfield in 2008.

There are plenty of others, too, who just failed to make the breakthrough at the Showgrounds but who have gone to forge very successful careers lower down the ranks.

And they are managed by a man who is well versed in the local game, having played as a manager for a number of successful clubs and developed many young players during his time in charge of Coleraine Reserves.

They will also be well backed by a vociferous support, with estimates of several hundred fans making the short journey to the Ballymena Showgrounds.

It promises, then, to be a memorable day in the history of the ambitious club whose best moment in the Irish Cup was a defeat of Omagh Town, then in the top flight.

Could history repeat itself this weekend?



“We have nothing to lose,” said Law.

“Of course they’re big favourites and rightly so but you never know what can happen in football.

“But for us to have a chance we have to have a really good day and they have to be off their game.

“The worst that can heppen is we get half of the gate which to a club like Portstewart means a lot,” he added.

“We have to be realistic and know that we could be on the end of a big score but I would rather go there and have a go and get beat 5-0 as opposed to not having a go and still losing,” continued Law.

“Saturday is really our cup final and everyone at the club will enjoy the day no matter what happens.

“We’re bringing plenty of support and it’ll be a great day for everyone.”

Ballymena Utd boss Jeffrey, meanwhile, is taking nothing for granted.

“Cup competitions are the most realistic chance we have of silverware and maybe even getting into Europe,” he said.

“It is something we are very mindful of and we are fully focused on what will be a tough match.

“We are preparing as we always prepare and that is thoroughly, knowing that it will be a tough encounter.”

The best of luck to Portstewart...