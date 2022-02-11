Another busy weekend across the Coleraine and District League

AS ever, there are some interesting games down for decision across the various divisions in the Coleraine and District League this weekend.

In the Premier Division, league leaders Garvagh will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face local rivals Aghadowey away - on their own home ground of Clyde Park.

Garvagh go into the game some nine points clear of Saturday's opponents, albeit having played a game more, and they are fancied to claim all three points here, especially 'at home.'

Second-placed Kilrea Utd will look to close the gap on the leaders but they face a difficult game away to Portrush ar Parker Avenue.

The Seasiders haven't been enjoying one of their best seasons to date but are always dangerous opponents, especially at home.

However, Saturday's visitors boast one of the strongest looking squads in the division and with plenty of goal threat can claim the points here.

They have, incredibly, six games on hand on Garvagh, the only team abve them, with only five points the difference.

Third-placed Heights host Maghera Strollers at The Rope Walk while fourth-placed Draperstown Celtic travel to Festival Park and a meeting with Upperlands.

Ballycastle Utd and Cookstown RBL Swifts square off at the Billy Watson pitch and there is an intriguing game down for decision at Magherafelt's Meadowbank.

Magherafelt Reds meet Magherafelt Sky Blues in a proper derby where bragging rights will be up for grabs.

Premier Division (2pm)

Upperlands, Festival Park - Upperlands v Draperstown Celtic

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch- Ballycastle United v Cookstown RBL Swifts

Garvagh, Clyde Park - Aghadowey v Garvagh

Portrush, Parker Avenue - Portrush v Kilrea United

Coleraine, The Rope Walk - Heights v Maghera Strollers

Magherafelt, Meadowbank - Magherafelt Reds v Magherafelt Sky Blues

In Morning Division One, leaders Dervock take on fourth-placed Portrush Reserves at Parker Avenue where a win would consolidate their place at the head of affairs.

Nearest challenges Balnamore are at third from bottom Macsoquin where they would be expected to collect all three points while home advantage could see Portstewart Reserves edge out Tullans Red Star.

Another of the Portstewart teams, Portstewart Town, make the journey to Meadowbank where they take on bottom of the table Sperrin Athletic, yet to pick up a point this season.

However, most of the interest could be at the Joey Dunlop Centre where Ballymoney United Reserves and Glebe Rangers Reserves meet in an eagerly anticipated derby.

Morning Division I (11am)

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Ballymoney United Reserves v Glebe Rangers Reserves

Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School - Macosquin v Balnamore

Magherafelt, Meadowbank - Sperrin Athletic (Maghera) v Portstewart Town

Portstewart, The Warren - Portstewart Reserves v Tullans Red Star

Portrush, Parker Avenue - Portrush Reserves v Dervock

In Morning Division Two A, leaders Articlave are at home to Tullans Red Star Reserves. The hosts have won all 10 games this season and are tipped to make it 11 on the bounce.

Nearest challengers Dunaghy, six points behind Articlave, face a test away at Ballycastle United Reserves while Dunloy Development and Coina Rovers meet at Drumbolcan Park.

In Morning Division Two B Coleraine Olympic v Portstewart Town Blues is the stand-out tie of the afternoon.

Morning Division IIA (11am)

Castlerock, Castlerock Playing Fields - Articlave v Tullans Red Star Reserves

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United Reserves v Dunaghy

Rasharkin, Drumbolcan Park - Dunloy Development v Coina Rovers

Morning Division IIB (11am)

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields - Coleraine Olympic v Portstewart Town Blues

Tobermore, Mill Park - Glenshane Athletic v Millburn

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields - Portrush Colts v Bushmills United

Coleraine, The Rope Walk - Heights Reserves v Riada