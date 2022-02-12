Gala Night in memory of John!

BALLYMENA United Youth Academy’s Annual Gala Dinner in Tullyglass House Hotel on Friday, April 1, will raise funds for Melanoma UK!

Nikki Duff, from the Academy, outlined that the big night is in support of their chosen charity - “in memory of our friend and former Olympian, John McAdorey”, whose son and nephew are both volunteers at the club.

“After John’s passing we made a promise to the family to raise as much money and awareness of Melanoma as we could,” Nikki told Guardian Sport.

“Due to the pandemic, this Gala Dinner is the first opportunity we have had to fulfil our promise.”

The Gala event is gearing up to be a fantastic evening and a great opportunity to connect with businesses, local sports clubs and individuals from the town, after what has been a very challenging few years.

“We have already had a great response from the small business community, our players' families, our coaches and their families, and also our senior club,” explained Nikki.

“We're looking forward to delivering a great evening of networking and celebrating sport in our town.”

Meanwhile, local vocalist Paula Douglas and her band MOjO will be providing the entertainment.

Tickets cost £55 pp or a table for 10 is £500.

Dress code is formal and tickets include a drinks reception and 5 course meal.

Tickets and tables can be reserved by emailing buya.galadinner@gmail.com or by contacting our organising committee on 07710525599.