Can Ports cause Irish Cup upset?

PORTSTEWART manager Johnny Law believes his players are lulling this evening's Irish Cup opponents Ballymena Utd into a false sense of security - by performing so badly in their last couple of matches!

The Seahawks have endured a poor run of form recently and find themselves at the wrong end of the Premier Intermediate League table.

It's believed they have been watched on a number of occasions recently by representatives of the Braid club with Law admitting that they wouldn't have been impressed with what they have seen.

"We've been brutal in our last four games so I'd love to know what the Ballymena report says about us," said Law, a former manager of Coleraine Reserves.

"It's a bad time for so many players to go off the boil and it's the first time for many of them that they have experienced it.

"They're not bad players and I know they're hurting. Maybe Tuesday's cup game could be a turning point in our season," he added.

"I'm looking forward to it, as is everyone at the club. We know Ballymena's a very good team and that they're better than us but our hope is that we get them on a bad day - and us on a good day!

"From what I know of them, they're a big strong side so we'll likely go as physical as we can and try and match them."

Originally, the second round tie was to have been played along with all the other games on Saturday February 5 but a waterlogged Ballymena pitch put paid to that - and a grand day out for the north coast club and its many supporters.

"It's a bit of a disaster that it's not on a Saturday as we had done so much to promote the game but hopefully we'll still have a good crowd there," continued Law.

"I don't know what the pitch will be like but it'll be the same for both sides and we'll just have to adapt our game to suit the conditions.

"We're the lowest ranked team left in the cup so no-one will give us a chance but we'll go and give it a go and see what happens."

His opposite number, David Jeffrey, a man steeped in Irish Cup folklore as both a player and manager, however, will be keen to avoid an embarrasment tonight.

“People have been saying it will be a massive opportunity for us, but it is also a massive opportunity for Portstewart!" said 'DJ.'

“We know how tough it will be and we will go with what is our strongest outfit on Tuesday night."

The winners of tonight's game will host Larne in the quarter-finals of the competition at the beginning of March.