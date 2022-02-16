Bannsiders' boss 'sickened' by latest impasse

COLERAINE'S midweek win over Warrenpoint Town saw opposing managers Oran Kearney and Barry Gray go toe-to-toe for 90 minutes in their pursuit of three valuable league points.

Afterwards, though, the pair were united in both their disappointment and frustration at news of the latest delay in the release of funding for sub-regional stadiums in Northern Ireland, revealed earlier in the week.

Back in 2015, politicians committed £36m to the development of local football stadiums but, following the collapse of the Executive, that money appears to be mothballed.

Speaking after guiding the Bannsiders to an important 2-1 win, Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney could barely hide his frustration.

"Words like sickening would be right up there with the feeling at this point in time," he said.

"I've been at Coleraine for 11 odd years and I remember the excitement speaking with Colin McKendry in my first half season.

"I remember the conversation I had with Colin about what we could do to the ground and that this money was imminent

"That was 11 years ago and Colin said to me the money would be released within a month, we'll know about this in the next month and we've got to be ready to get moving here.

"I remember how exciting that was for me as a young manager, looking forward to making big changes in infrastructure and really trying to raise the game in all aspects.

"We're now standing 11 years on and, yes, we have a really good pitch here now but it's been self-funded through a serious amount of graft and work.

"Eleven years on we have a stadium that's an iconic type stadium. There's a good roar off it and everything else but, if we're being honest, it hasn't changed in 25 or 30 years.

"You want to try and enthuse people and increase and improve the product and it's just embarrassing to be honest. Sickening, embarrassing - words like that come to mind.

"How we can not come together to improve? It seems like the easiest thing on the planet to do and really we're only hurting ourselves and that's the saddest thing.

"Ten years has passed since Colin and I had that conversation about what was going to happen here

"We're ten years down the line – what's it gonna look like in another ten years?

"That's the sad indictment of where we're at at this moment in time," he added.

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray echoed Kearney's thoughts and said 'we're all frustrated' with the situation around stadia.

"I think the priority at this point is to make sure it doesn't disappear. The reality is £36m isn't enough anyway," he said.

"It's not just about football. It's communities, it's people, it's kids, it's players and it's mental health.

"Not to mention the revenue it creates for local teams, clubs, areas and towns. Let's hope the powers that be can make some sense of it."

Their fellow managers have added their voices to the frustration felt by everyone involved in the local game and it remains to be seen what, if any, impact their views have on what happens in the future.