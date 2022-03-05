Ref justice for Coleraine

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney blasted the match officials as his team crashed out of the Samuel Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup at Cliftonville on Friday.

The Bannsiders' boss was left questioning two decisions which had a critical bearing on the outcome of the game at Solitude.

The first was Joe Gormley's equalising goal early in the second half which TV replays showed had gone into the net of the striker's arm.

The second was the decision not to award the visitors a penalty later on after it appeared Matthew Shevlin was fouled in the Cliftonville penalty area.

Coleraine players and supporters expected referee Lee Tavinder to point to the spot for a penalty kick which would have offered the away side a chance to level at 2-2.

Instead, they were left bemused when the man in the middle booked Shevlin for simulation.

It was a double blow from which the 2018 Irish Cup winners couldn't recover from, despite throwing everything at their hosts in the closing stages.

It had all seemed so different in the opening half when Coleraine withstood an early Reds' onslaught to silence the large home crowd with the game's opening goal.

A swift counter-attack saw defender Lyndon Kane get in behind the Cliftonville defence to arrow a shot into the far corner of the net past Luke McNicholas.

Coleraine continued to defend well until a rare lapse allowed Jamie McDonagh a rare pocket of space on their right wing.

He swung over an inviting cross to the back post where sub' Gormley controversially bundled the ball home at the back post and it was game on.

And it was McDonagh, so often the bain of Coleraine this season, that fired his side in front with a well-taken second, picking up possession in midfield before arcing a shot past a helpless Gareth Deane.

To their credit, Coleraine rallied and applied plenty of pressure on their opponents.

Had they been awarded - and scored - the penalty that never was, we could have been in for a grandstand finish.

Instead, Cliftonville repelled everything their opponents threw at them in the closing stages to seal a contentious win.

It was a bitter pill for Coleraine to swallow but they get an immediate chance to right the wrongs when the same two teams meet in the Bet McLean League Cup final next Sunday.

Should be interesting...