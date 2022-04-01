Locals involved in league and cups this weekend

GLEBE Rangers will look to consolidate third place in the Ballymena Provincial League Intermediate League this weekend when they travel to Coagh Utd.

The Ballymoney side have 33 points from 18 games played, some way short of league leaders Belfast Celtic on 49 points from their 17 games played.

However, they are locked together in third with Wakehurst and victory at Coagh Utd, down in ninth place, would see them strengthen their grip on a top three finish.

Ballymena side Wakehurst, meanwhile, face a difficult assignment away at second placed St James' Swifts.

The only other two league games scheduled for Saturday are Brantwood at home to bottom club Donegal Celtic and Desertmartin hosting league leaders Belfast Celtic.

Ballymoney Utd are in action in the second round of the O'Gorman Cup, away at Cookstown Youth.

The mid-Ulster side are struggling near the foot of the Intermediate League table while United are in fifth so an away win is expected.

Finally, Dunloy have home advantage when they host Ballynure OB in the third round of the Crawford Cup.

The villagers haven't been in the best of form lately but may still have enough, with home advantage, to get the better of their opponents.

* Full round-up of all the games can be found in next Tuesday's Chronicle.