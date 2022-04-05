New ball game at Muckamore!

IT’S been a busy closed season for Muckamore Cricket Club and they are ready to launch their community initiative at The Clubhouse on April 8.

The initiative has already started to take shape with Antrim Netball Club and FC Moylena signing up to share the facilities at the cricket ground.

They also have interest from the Antrim Festival Group who want make The Clubhouse their new home.

Club spokesman Stevie Wilson said it was exciting times at Moylena.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer a home to local clubs, groups and associations who don’t have a home of their own,” he said.

“We have brilliant sports facilities along with a newly refurbished state of the art clubhouse and bar and a new meeting room which would be ideal for local charities, groups and associations to use.

“We have a great space at the Moylena Ground and we would love to share it with others and let them make it their permanent home.

“We’ve room for everyone!”

If you want to get involved or simply want more information about The Clubhouse please email info@theclubhouseantrim.com