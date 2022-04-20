Windsor Park beckons for Coalisland Athletic

COALISLAND Athletic came from behind to reach the final of the fonaCAB Junior Cup with a 2-1 victory over Strathroy Harps at Stangmore Park.

Harps, back-to-back winners a decade ago, made all the early running but despite their probing couldn't find a way past a resolute Coalisland defence.

A very nip and tuck affair, both sides had shots on target but each defence stood firm with credit also going to Coalisland keeper Colin McNally and his opposite number, Dermot Donnelly, in keeping the game scoreless.

That elusive opening goal almost arrived right at the end of the first half when Coalisland's Conor Lavery shaved the base of the far post with an effort across the face of goal as Donnelly could only look on.

