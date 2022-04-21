Steel & Sons Shield games down for decision

PSNI reflect on 'busy weekend'
THERE are plenty of interesting games taking place across the Coleraine and District League this weekend with games as follows:
Morning Division IIB
21.04.2022 18:30 Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields Portstewart Town Blues - Heights Reserves (Match Day 14)
North West Junior Cup
22.04.2022 Ardmore v Kilrea United
Steele & Sons Shield
23.04.2022 13:30 Portrush, Parker Avenue Ballycastle United - Dervock
23.04.2022 13:30 Garvagh, Clyde Park Draperstown Celtic - Ballymoney United Reserves
Premier Division
23.04.2022 14:00 Upperlands, Festival Park Upperlands - Garvagh
23.04.2022 14:00 Draperstown, Cahore Road Draperstown Celtic - Maghera Strollers
23.04.2022 14:00 Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch Ballycastle United - Magherafelt Sky Blues
23.04.2022 14:00 Garvagh, Clyde Park Aghadowey - Magherafelt Reds
23.04.2022 14:00 Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush - Heights
Morning Division I
23.04.2022 11:00 Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre GrassGlebe Rangers Reserves - Tullans Red Star (Match Day 10)
23.04.2022 11:00 Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush Reserves - Balnamore (Match Day 10)
23.04.2022 11:00 Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School Macosquin - Portstewart Town (Match Day 10)
Morning Division IIB
23.04.2022 11:00 Dungiven, Dungiven Sports Centre Glenshane Athletic - Millburn (Match Day 13)