Translink announce Sky Blue Express for Irish Cup Final

TRANSLINK has announced its Sky Blue Express train service will be running from Ballymena station to the National Stadium, Windsor Park, Belfast, for the Irish Cup final on Saturday, May 7 (2.30pm kick off).

We understand from a club spokesperson that the return train will be held back if extra time and penalties come into the equation.

David Jeffrey’s United, 1-0 midweek winners against Newry City in the semi final at Mourneview Park, will take on Crusaders FC.

The Sky Blue Express will depart Ballymena station on Saturday (May 7) at 10.30am.

Just under 300 seats are available and tickets can be purchased for travel online only and are NOT AVAILABLE to buy in person at stations. (Link below)

Online sales close at 10:00am on the day of travel, or when sold out.

Customers will be emailed their e-tickets and are required to print their email prior to travel OR show their email on a mobile device to the barrier staff or conductor.

NI Railways operate strict no smoking & no alcohol policies on services.

Concession passenger applies to Senior citizens (60+), War Disabled and Blind Pass holders. Valid concession smartpass must be presented when travelling.

The return service will depart 4.55pm from Adelaide Train Station and 5pm from City Hospital Rail Halt.

To book tickets go to:-

https://www.translink.co.uk/Special-Events/IrishCupFinal