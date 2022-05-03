3G sports pitches to be price-matched with grass

THE borough’s 3G pitches will be available at the same prices as grass pitches, according to a report before council.

At a meeting of the Operations Committee due to take place this week, reps will be informed that grass playing pitches enter a period of rest and maintenance from May to September each year in order to ensure their availability during the playing season and ‘can withstand the rigours of the winter weather.

In May 2021, approval was given for 3G pitches to be made available at the same rate as grass pitches during the summer months - due to the delay in the season caused by restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report said that council officers have this year seen increased demand through leisure bookings for use of grass pitches for summer leagues and pre-season friendlies which ‘unfortunately cannot currently be accommodated due to the maintenance schedule’.

To resolve this issue this summer season and going forward, it is proposed that 3G pitches can be booked at the same rate as grass pitches during the months of June, July and August.

The price is for a two-hour duration which allows adequate time for a match to be played, and would be £42 for adults or £21 for juniors.

Officers recommended that approval is given to amend pricing for 3G pitches, to that of grass pitches.