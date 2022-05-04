It's the blues from Ballymena they're going up to see!

Unite the union Champions Cup 2021 called off
SKY Blue fans will have their full repertoire of terrance hymns at the ready for Satuyrday’s irish Cup Final.
They’ll be singing about blue moons and sky blue ribbons in the merry month of May.
And hopefully, come the end of the game they’ll be composing another classic to record a famous victory.
Last week on our facebook page we asked for the full lyrics to one of the great - but virtually forgotten - United songs from yesteryear and we are grateful to reader Frances Henderson for coming up with all the verses - sung to the tune of ‘The Yellow Rose of Texas’.
It’s the Blues from Ballymena
That I am going to see
They may be playing poorly
But they’re good enough for me
You can talk about your cocks and hens and of Distillery
But the Blues from Ballymena are the only blues for me.
We’re the best wee team in Ireland
No matter how we do
Our pants they are a snowy white
Our jerseys palest blue
Tradition is behind us
With me you will agree
That the Blues from Ballymena are the only Blues for me.
When we played the Belfast Linfield
In the final of the Cup
The scribes in all the papers said
This time your numbers up
But McGhee scored the first goal
And Eric Russell made it two
And the colours on the Cup that year
Were Ballymena blue
But when we meet the Windsor Blues
In the final of the Shield
They said there would be a blue moon
If you could beat Linfield
But when they scored the first goal
And we replied with two
The moon that night that gave her light
Was Ballymena blue
You have heard of blood donations
And how they cure the sick
I volunteered the other day, it cut me to the quick
For the nurse she plunged the needle in, and said it will no do
For the colour of the blood inside
It was Ballymena blue
I had a dream the other night
I hope it comes again
I dreamt I went to heaven
In a jet propelled plane
St Peter met me at the door
And said sure I know you
For the wings he wore upon his back
Were Ballymena blue