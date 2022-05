CARNBANE LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tonight (Tuesday) at 7pm

PREMIER DIVISION

Cleary Celtic v Newry Celtic at Olympic Park

Villa Rovers v Rossowen at Jennings Park No.One.

DIVISION ONE

Cartwheel United v Archview United at immy Steen Park.

SEAN HAVERN MEMORIAL CUP - ROUND ONE

Ashgrove Rovers v Church Street at Jennings Park No. Two

Saturday (May 14) at 2pm

FR DAVIES CUP - ROUND ONE - QUARTER-FINAL

Cleary Celtic v Villa Rovers at Olympic Park

Dunnaman FC v Newry Celtic at The Esplanade, Kilkeel

Killeavy United v Ballybot United at Killeavy

Rossowen v Camlough Rovers at Kilbroney Park.

SEAN HAVERN MEMORIAL CUP - ROUND TWO- QUARTER-FINAL

Archview United v Ballyholland at Jennings Park No. Two

Cartwheel United v Greenfield Park at Jimmy Steen Park

Millburn United v Grasshoppers at Jimmy McAlinden Park

Newry Rovers v Church Street at Jennings Park No. One

(To be played if Church Street beat Ashgrove Rovers in Round One tonight)

FREE DAY: Ashgrove Rovers.

Tuesday, May 17, at 7pm

DIVISION ONE

Cartwheel United v Millburn United at Jimmy Steen Park

SEAN HAVERN MEMORIAL CUP - ROUND TWO - QUARTER-FINAL

Newry Rovers v Ashgrove Rovers at Jennings Park No. One

To be played if Ashgrove Rovers beat Church Street in Round One tonight).

CARNBANE LEAGUE RESULTS

PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybot Utd 4 Villa Rovers 3

Camlough Rovers 0 Cleary Celtic 5.

DIVISION ONE

Archview United 13 Newry Rovers 3Church Street 5 Greenfield Park 0

Grasshoppers 2 Millburn United 2

Millburn United 4 Newry Rovers 1.

KEHOE CARS (NEWRY) BESSBROOK CUP SEMI-FINALS

Church Street 2 Cleary Celtic 6

Newry Celtic 3 Villa Rovers 4 - After extra-time.