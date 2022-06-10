Ardmore win Trevor O'Neill Memorial Cup

North Coast United 2, Ardmore 3

ARDMORE’S Sean McCarron was the hero as his hat-trick helped his team defeat North Coast United to win this year’s Trevor O’Neill Memorial Cup.

North Coast began the game well and it seemed only a matter of time before they found the target and so it proved as Sean McAllister crossed for Lewis Tosh whose shot was saved by Ardmore keeper Ferry but Zac Barr was there to net the rebound.

Ardmore were getting more into the game at this stage and it was no surprise when they levelled, McFadden setting up Sean McCarron for the equaliser.

The second half started in the say way that the first half did with North Coast on the front foot.

With pressure mounting on the Ardmore goal it was no surprise that North Coast were to take the lead. It was Andy Whiteside who was the provider and a clear finish from McAllister to put North Coast 2-1 up.

Ardmore were starting to put pressure on the North Coast defence and starting to control the midfield.

Into the last 20 minutes and it was McFadden once again on their mix for Ardmore and he pulled the ball back for that man McCarron who calmly slotted the ball into the goal to bring the teams back on level terms.

On the 85th minute it was a long ball from Ardmore and a collision with North Coast keeper and Brown brought a penalty being awarded for Ardmore, the referee showed the red card to Glenn McMullan but then talking to his linesman he changed his mind to a yellow card.

The penalty was taken by Sean McCarron who was to make no mistake and complete his hat-trick and put Ardmore in the lead 3-2.

North Coast attacked the Ardmore goal seeking the equaliser and more or less with the last kick of the ball the North Coast had the last chance only to see the ball fall into the arms of the Ardmore keeper.

The final whistle blew and the celebrations started for the Ardmore and the their management team.

This was a great final to watch with North Coast playing their part and for the bigger percentage of the match they will feel they were the better team but if you do not take your chances against a team like Ardmore then you will be made to pay for missing those chances.

Congratulations to Ardmore who throughout the competition have been excellent.

Report and pics by David Larmour in this week's Chronicle.