Get ahead of the game with our Irish League Preview Show podcast!

The wait finally comes to an end this weekend as the Irish League season kicks off on Friday night.

Fans from all 12 teams will be wondering if Linfield will retain the title or will last year’s runners-up, Cliftonville, be able to catch them?

Can big-spending Glentoran get their name back on the Gibson Cup, or will Larne lift it for the first time in their history?

Will Irish Cup winners Crusaders be able to turn their form at the end of last season into a title push?

Coleraine fans will be wondering if they can consolidate their top six finish, with Glenavon and Ballymena keen to break into the top half.

What can Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts fans look forward to this term? Will Portadown or Newry City be able to avoid the drop?

The Alpha Media Group’s digital team of Michael Scott and Johnny McNabb have been casting their eye over the teams ahead of the 2022/23 Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

Press play to watch, or if you'd like to give it a listen while you are on the move you can also find the podcast on Anchor and on Spotify.

