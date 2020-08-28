Times and venues announced for football championships

THE venues and times for next weekend's Derry football championships have been announced.

Some of the match referees have yet to be finalised.

FRI, SEPT 4

JFC (7.30)
At Celtic Park - Sean Dolan's v Ardmore (TBC)
Venue TBC - Ballerin v Doire Colmcille (P O'Connor)

SAT, SEPT 5

JFC (2.00)
At Drum - Magilligan v Moneymore (C Hargan)

IFC
2.00 at Foreglen – Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn – (H Tohill)
4.00 at Greenlough – Ballymaguigan v Limavady – (A Nash)

SFC
2.00 at Dungiven – Coleraine v Claudy – (B Cassidy)
4.00 at Loup – Newbridge v Ballinderry – (JJ Cleary)
4.00 at Glenullin – Glen v Kilrea – (D O'Connor)
6.00 at Celtic Park – Ballinascreen v Bellaghy (TBC)

SUN, SEPT 6

IFC
1.00 – in Steelstown - Glack v Doire Trasna (M McAleese)
3.00 – in Kilrea - Lissan v Glenullin (TBC)

SFC
1.00 in Castledawson - Slaughtneil v Foreglen – (M McGeehan)
3.00 in Glen – Loup v Dungiven – (TBC)
3.00 in Ballinascreen - Swatragh v Banagher – (TBC)
6.00 in Celtic Park – Magherafelt v Lavey – (TBC)

