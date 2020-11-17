Mickey Harte steps down

GAELIC football's longest-serving inter county manager Mickey Harte has stepped down as Manager of Tyrone, marking the end of a remarkable era.

The 67-year-old, who took Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles across an unprecedentedly successful period, confirmed his departure at the weekend, bringing down the curtain on his 18-year stint at the helm.

