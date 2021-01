TYRONE star Damian Casey has blasted the county board over its failure to appoint a senior hurling manager.

The three-year term of former boss Mattie Lennon ended with the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final defeat to Donegal last November, but no successor has been put in place.

Casey, who has been the Red Hands’ top scorer for the past nine years, accused GAA chiefs in the county of failing in its duty to promote the small ball game.