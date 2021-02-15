Webinar series on Athlete Development

Down GAA are rolling out a new and innovative webinar series aimed at highlighting how clubs can best introduce and implement sustainable Long Term Athlete Development Practices.

This series of webinars will focus specifically on the various developmental stages included in the NEW GAA Player Development Framework and how this can be applied effectively in a club setting.

We will aim answer they key questions of HOW, WHY and WHAT to coach at each age group in your club from a TECHNICAL, TACTICAL & ATHLETIC DEVELOPMENT perspective. It is our plan to leave clubs with physical tools that can aid their coaches in developing players and monitoring their players' age-specific progress.

The webinar series will consist of 4 separate workshops (see attached poster for use on social media / club communications)

Workshop 1: "Introducing and Implementing Sustainable LTAD Practices in YOUR Club"

Date: 22/2/2021

Time: 7.30pm

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Target Audience: Club Coaching Officers / Those responsible for the organisation of juvenile coaching within your club (all codes)

Workshop 1: "Learning & Acquiring Basic Movement Skills"

Date: 1/3/2021

Time: 7.30pm

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Target Audience: Club Coaching Officers & Nursery Coaches of players aged 4-7 years old (all codes)

Workshop 1: "Skill Extension & Refinement"

Date: 15/3/2021

Time: 7.30pm

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Target Audience: Club Coaching Officers & Coaches of players aged 8-11 years old (all codes)

Workshop 1: "Nurturing Commitment to Gaelic Games"

Date: 22/3/2021

Time: 7.30pm

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Target Audience: Club Coaching Officers & Coaches of players aged 12-16 (all codes)

All webinars will be delivered via Microsoft Teams

Webinar Registration:

Registration for these webinars will be done through Eventbrite. The Eventbrite link for each session will be sent to club coaching officers 7 days prior to each webinar. Club Coaching Officers should in turn share this with their club coaches.

After registering, each attendee will receive a live link on the day of the webinar to enable them to access that evenings' event. Please note, registration will close at 5pm sharp on the day of each live event.

Each session will last approximately 1 hour, consisting of 40-45 minutes theory, followed by a 15-20 minute Q&A session with a panel of Players / Coaches / Games Development Staff.

Whilst registering, each attendee will have the opportunity to submit a topic related question(s) which the panel will aim to answer at the event.

I would ask that you promote these events to all coaches within your club. Coaching Officers & Coaches are welcome to register on to any / all of the workshops as they please.

We hope that you and your coaches will support this great coach education opportunity for the clubs of Down.