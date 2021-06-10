Decision weekend in the Allianz Football League

IT'Scsemi-finals weekend in the Allianz Football League, with eight games across the four divisions. Dublin, Donegal, Kerry and Tyrone battle it out in the Division 1 semi-finals while there’s important action in Divisions 2, 3, 4, too, as the winners of the four semi-finals will be promoted.

At the other end of the tables, Divisions 1,2,3 stage relegation play-off games that will provide lots of drama, delight and heartbreak before the make-up of the various groupings for 2022 are decided.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 SEMI-FINALS

Saturday: Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5pm; Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15pm

KERRY v TYRONE

This will be the first League semi-final meeting between the counties since 1974 when Kerry won by eight points. Tyrone beat Kerry by a point (0-14 to 0-13) in last year’s League. Kerry won in 2019; Tyrone in 2018; Kerry in 2017. Kerry are the reigning Division 1 champions and were also in the 2019 final, where they lost to Mayo.

Paths to the semi-final

KERRY (2 WINS, 1 DRAW)

Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10

Kerry 1-18 Dublin 4-9

Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12

Top Scorers

David Clifford....5-16 (0-5 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark)

Sean O’Shea......0-11 (0-5 frees, 0-02 ‘45s’, 0-2 mark)

Paudie Clifford....1-5

TYRONE (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16

Tyrone2-15 Armagh 2-10

Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

Top Scorers

Paul Donaghy........0-15 (0-8 frees, 0-2 mark, 0-1 ‘45’)

Darren McCurry.....0-12 (0-4 frees, 0-2 mark)

Mark Bradley...........1-1

DONEGAL v DUBLIN

Their last meeting in the Allianz League semi-final was in 2016 when Dublin won by ten points. The sides drew in 2017 (group stages) while Dublin won in 2018 and 2020 (they didn’t meet in 2019 when Donegal were in Division 2).

Donegal last beat Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final but haven’t beaten them in the League since 2007.

Paths to the semi-final

DONEGAL (1 WIN 2 DRAWS)

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16

Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11

Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16

Top Scorers

Paddy McBrearty.........0-20 (0-8 frees, 0-1 mark)

Michael Langan ...........2-3

Michael Murphy............0-6 (0-3 frees)

DUBLIN (2WINS, 1 DRAW)

Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16

Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18

Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15

Top Scorers

Cormac Costello......3-22 (0-9 frees, 2-1 pens,

Con O’Callaghan......3-4

Ciaran Kilkenny........0-8 (0-1 mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Sunday: Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3pm; Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45pm

ARMAGH v ROSCOMMON

One of the two sides (Roscommon, Armagh), who were promoted from Division 2 last year will drop back down to Division 2 for 2022. If Roscommon lose, it will be the third time in five seasons that they have been relegated, having also exited Division 1 in 2017 and 2019. Roscommon beat Armagh by four points in last year’s League (Div 2).

How they got here

ARMAGH (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)

Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12

Tyrone 2-15 Armagh 2-10

Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16

Top Scorers

Rory Grugan........0-15 (0-8 frees)

Stefan Campbell...1-6 (1-0 pen)

Rian O’Neill............0-5 (0-1 ’45)

ROSCOMMON (3 DEFEATS)

Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16

Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13

Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12

Top Scorers

Ciaran Murtagh........1-14 (0-6 frees)

Donie Smith .............0-15 (0-11 frees)

Diarmuid Murtagh........0-4 (0-1 mark)

MONAGHAN v GALWAY

Monaghan were last in Division 2 in 2014 while Galway were last there in 2017.

Galway beat Monaghan in the League for the last three years, winning by four points in 2018 and by a point in both 2019 and 2020.

How they got here

MONAGHAN (2 DRAWS, 1 DEFEAT)

Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12

Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11

Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

Top Scorers

Conor McManus.........1-10 (0-7 frees, 0-1 mark)

Conor McCarthy...........3-2

Aaron Mulligan ............0-8 (0-5 frees)

GALWAY (1 WIN 2 DEFEATS)

Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10

Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13

Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15

Top Scorers

Shane Walsh.........0-19 (0-10 frees, 0-3 ‘45s)

Robert Finnerty.......0-7 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)

Damien Comer.........0-4

Tomo Culhane..........1-1

Matthew Tierney......1-1

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 SEMI-FINALS

Sunday: Clare v Mayo, Ennis, 1.45; Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2.0.

CLARE v MAYO

They meet in the League for the first time since 2002 when Mayo won a Division 1B game. The last competitive clash between the counties was in 2017 when Mayo won an All-Ireland qualifier tie by seven points (2-14 to 0-13).

Mayo are seeking to return to Division 1 after one season in Division 2 while Clare were last in Division 1 in 2002.

How they reached the semi-finals

CLARE (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12

Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13

Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18

Top Scorers

Eoin Cleary.........0-21 (0-12 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’)

David Tubridy.....1-12 (0-8 frees, 1-0 pen)

Daniel Walsh.......1-2



MAYO (3 WINS)

Mayo 2-21 Down 1-11

Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12

Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12

Top Scorers

Cillian O’Connor......1-20 (0-15 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark, 0- 1‘45’)

Tommy Conroy.........1-4

James Carr................2-1

KILDARE v MEATH

Their last League meeting was in 2019 when Meath won by a point in Division 2. The counties clashed in last year’s Leinster semi-final when Meath won by 5-9 to 0-15.

Meath are attempting to return to Division 1 after one season in Division 2 while Kildare were last in Division 1 in 2018.

Paths to the semi-finals

KILDARE (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14

Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13

Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8

Top Scorers

Jimmy Hyland......1-10 (0-2 frees, 0-3 mark)

Neil Flynn............0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Shane O’Sullivan..0-5 (0-1 mark)



MEATH (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15

Meath 2-15 Down 0-14.

Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12

Top scorers

Jordan Morris........0-10 (0-6 frees)

Cillian O’Sullivan.....2-2 (0-1 free)

Bryan McMahon......1-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Saturday: Cork v Westmeath, Pairc Ui Chaoimh. 2.0; Down v Westmeath, Newry, 6.15

CORK v WESTMEATH

Cork are trying to avoid returning to Division 3 after one season in Division 2 while Westmeath were last in Division 3 in 2015. This will be the first League meeting between the counties since 2014 when Cork won by eight points in Division 1.

How they got here

CORK (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14

Cork 2-12 Laois 0-10

Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18



WESTMEATH (3 DEFEATS)

Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15

Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12

Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 SEMI-FINALS

Saturday: Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore, 6.0

DERRY v LIMERICK

Derry blazed a hot trail to the semi-finals, winning all three games by a combined total of 35 points. They are bidding to return to Division 2 for the first time since 2017. Limerick were last in the League’s top 16 in 2007.

How they reached the semi-finals

DERRY (3 WINS)



Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5

Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9

Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11

Top Scorers

LIMERICK (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14

Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11

Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12

Top Scorers

Hugh Bourke..........2-17 (0-10 frees, 0-1 mark)

Danny Neville..........2-7

OFFALY v FERMANAGH

Offaly have been in Division 3 since 2016 and haven’t been in the top 16 since 2006. Fermanagh were last in Division 2 in 2019.

Paths to the semi-final

OFFALY (3 WINS)

Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10

Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11

Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12

Top Scorers

Bernard Allen.........0-10

Cian Farrell..............1-6 (0-2 frees)

Niall McNamee.........0-7 (0-2 frees)

FERMANAGH (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)



Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14

Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

Top Scorers

Seamus Quigley...........1-24 (0-16 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Ciaran Corrigan............0-6

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Saturday: Cavan v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann, 2.0

Sunday: Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 3.45

CAVAN v WICKLOW

They meet in the League for the first time since 2013 when Cavan won by three points in Division 3.

How they got here

CAVAN (1WIN, 2 DEFEATS)

Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14

Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13

Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11

WICKLOW (3 DEFEATS)

Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10

Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12

Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12



LONGFORD v TIPPERARY

Longford are trying to avoid dropping into Division 4 for the first time since 2015 while Tipperary were last there in 2014. Tipperary beat Longford in last year’s League.

How they got here

LONGFORD (2 DEFEATS, 1 DRAW)

Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5

Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

TIPPERARY (1 WIN, 2 DEFEATS)

Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14

Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12

Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12





ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4 SEMI-FINALS

Saturday: Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4.0

Sunday: Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15

CARLOW v LOUTH

Louth were relegated from Division 3 last year while Carlow last in Division 3 in 2019.

How they reached the semi-finals

CARLOW (2 WINS)

Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10

Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11

Top Scorers

Paul Broderick......0-9 (0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Darragh Foley.....0-8 (0-6 frees)

LOUTH (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)

Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8

Louth 0-19 Leitrim 0-10

Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14

Top Scorers

Sam Mulroy.............4-10 (0-5 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’, 1-0 pen)

Ciaran Keenan..........1-5



ANTRIM v WATERFORD

Antrim were last in Division 3 in 2017 while Waterford were last there in 2011. Antrim beat Waterford in the League over the last three years. Waterford’s last League win over Waterford was in 2008.

How they reached the semi-finals

ANTRIM (3 WINS)

Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8

Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12

Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19



Top Scorers

Odhran Eastwood.....1-11 (0-7 frees)

Ryan Murray...............0-10 (0-7 frees)

Conor Murray..............1-4



WATERFORD (1 WIN, 1 DEFEAT)

Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10

Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18

Top Scorers

Jason Curry............0-9 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Conor Murray.........0-5

Darragh Corcoran....1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1 mark)

DIVISION 4 SHIELD

Sunday: Sligo v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 3.0

How they got here

SLIGO (1 WIN, 2 DEFEATS)

Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18

Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12

Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14

WEXFORD (2 DEFEATS)

Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18

Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2021 – RESULTS AND FIXTURES

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Round 1: Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10; Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16

Round 2: Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18; Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15; Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12.



DIVISION 1 NORTH

Round 1: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16; Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12.

Round 2: Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11; Tyrone2-15 Armagh 2-10

Round 3: Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16; Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14.



DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Round 1: Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14; Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12.

Round 2: Cork 2-12 Laois 0-10; Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13.

Round 3: Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8; Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18.



DIVISION 2 NORTH

Round 1: Mayo 2-21 Down 1-11; Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15.

Round 2: Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12; Meath 2-15 Down 0-14.

Round 3: Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12; Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9.



DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Round 1: Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14; Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10.

Round 2: Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11; Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12.

Round 3: Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12; Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12.



DIVISION 3 NORTH

Round 1: Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5; Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14.

Round 2: Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9; Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13.

Round 3: Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11; Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18.



DIVISION 4 NORTH

Round 1: Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8; Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18

Round 2: Louth 0-19 Leitrim 0-10; Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12.

Round 3: Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19; Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14.



DIVISION 4 SOUTH

Round 1: Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10.

Round 2: Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18

Round 3: Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11



PLAY-OFFS

June 12

Division 1 semi-finals: Donegal v Dublin; Kerry v Tyrone.

Division 2 relegation play-offs: Down v Laois; Cork v Westmeath.

Division 3 semi-finals: Derry v Limerick; Offaly v Fermanagh.

Division 3 relegation-play-off: Cavan v Wicklow

Division 4 semi-final: Carlow v Louth

June 13

Division 1 relegation play-offs: Monaghan v Galway; Armagh v Roscommon

Division 2 semi-finals: Clare v Mayo; Kildare v Meath.

Division 3 relegation play-offs: Longford v Tipperary.

Division 4 semi-final: Waterford v Antrim