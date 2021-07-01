Larger crowd permitted to attend Armagh v Antrim game

The decision of the NI Executive today to remove the cap of 500 spectators attending outdoor sporting events with effect from 5pm tomorrow has allowed an increase in numbers permitted to attend Ulster Championship games in Omagh and Armagh this weekend.

The Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship Final between Derry and Monaghan takes place in Omagh tomorrow evening, while Armagh will host Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football championship in The Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

In welcoming the development Ulster GAA Secretary Brian McAvoy stated that Ulster GAA will be adopting a prudent and cautious approach this weekend.

He said, “This is a positive development that will be welcomed by sporting fans everywhere but we can't forget that we are living though a pandemic and must put in place mitigations that minimise the potential to impact on public safety.

“Our preparations to date for this weekend have been based on a maximum of 500 spectators and while today’s decision allows for an increase in numbers, we will be using these fixtures to help us plan for a further increase in spectator numbers at other games in the coming weeks.

“Following consultation with local authorities it has been agreed that tomorrow night’s minor final will have a permitted maximum attendance of 800 spectators, while 1,700 spectators will be permitted to attend Sunday’s game in The Athletic Grounds.

Additional tickets have been made available to the competing counties and a limited number of terrace tickets for tomorrow night’s minor final are available for purchase online.