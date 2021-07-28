Mallon grants planning permission for new Casement Park stadium

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has today granted final planning approval for the new stadium at Casement Park.

As a result, the Ulster Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) will be able to build a new 34,578 capacity stadium on their existing site at Andersonstown Road in Belfast.

Minister Mallon said: “This is an historic day for the GAA in Ulster and for Gaels across our island.

“Last October, I announced my intention to grant planning approval and I am delighted that all the statutory processes have now been completed to make that decision official and allow the Ulster Council of the GAA to proceed with their development plans.

“This has been a long and complex process, predating my time as Minister. However, we must now move forward and see progress on the ground, progress that will bring many sporting, social and economic benefits not just to west Belfast but right across the city and beyond.

“This will be fantastic news for the GAA family across Ulster and Ireland, particularly with the Ulster Final taking place this Sunday.

"Here’s to an exciting Ulster final and many memorable games to come in a new state-of-the-art stadium in Casement, now that the GAA is to finally have the home it deserves in Ulster.”