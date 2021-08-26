The wait is over, it’s finally game on for Tyrone!

IT'S game on at last, and following two postponements, Tyrone will finally get to play their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kerry this weekend.

The eagerly awaited clash with the Kingdom goes ahead at Croke Park on Saturday, following two weeks of uncertainty sparked by a Covid crisis in the Red Hand camp.

Vital stages of the preparations were lost due to the cancellation of training sessions, but managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are hoping that the work done at Garvaghey during the past week will have enabled their players to get back to the pitch required for such an important and demanding tie.