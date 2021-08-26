Tyrone Minors ready for the ultimate test

THE Tyrone Minors stand on the cusp of a huge achievement as they prepare for Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Meath.

It’s a massive occasion for the Red Hand teenagers, who travel to Croke Park with a dream to chase and boyhood ambitions to fulfil.

Just a week after brushing aside the challenge of Cork in the semi-final, they are ready to take one huge last step towards greatness.

The Tom Markham Cup has visited Tyrone on just eight occasions in the past, the most recent success coming in 2010, and the county has not managed to reach another final since then.

But they are back, and the class of 2021 is a very special group of talented footballers who believe they are capable of going all the way.