Tyrone bidding for All-Ireland success

Tyrone are making their final preparations as they bid to bring the Sam Maguire Cup - the biggest prize in Gaelic football - back to the county tomorrow.

The Red Hands are looking to win the county’s first All-Ireland title since 2008, but standing in their way are favourites Mayo.



The match starts at 5pm at Croke Park which will be at 50 per cent capacity of 41,150 for the occasion.



For those not lucky enough to be in attendance, you can watch on Sky Sports Arena.



We would like to take this opportunity to wish Tyrone good luck.