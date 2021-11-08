Lurgan schoolteacher Seamus Heffron looking for double joy

Lurgan teacher Seamus Heffron, who celebrated with his native Glen side on Sunday following the Derry club's first ever championship title win, is hoping to make it a family double this weekend.

That's because his son Shay will be leading out Clann Eireann in Sunday's Armagh decider against Crossmaglen.

The former professional soccer player, who is a proud member of the Watty Graham's despite living in Lurgan since the early 80's, never forgot his roots.

And he was delighted to have witnessed history being made at Celtic Park on Sunday.

He said, "I believe I was the last person to leave the pitch! It was some occasion.

"The club has been progressing nicely over the past number of years and it was only a matter of time before they landed a title.

"The side has quality in every position, and when you best Slaughtneill it's always a good day. They are still a very good team."

Seamus, who had been instrumental in shaping the fortunes of the the former St Michael's College players for a sustained period, was also involved in a management team which brought Armagh it's first Ulster Under 21 title.

However, his focus is firmly fixed on Sunday's county final.

He continued, "What a week it would be if Clann Eireann could win the senior championship?

"The club deserves success, considering all the work done by a series of coaches for many years.

"Watching Glen winning last Sunday was unbelievable, so our hopes and prayers are with the lads in the Armagh final."