Derry going well in Division Two

For the first time in ten years Armagh lead the Allianz Football League Division 1 table and while only two rounds have been played the signs are very encouraging for Kieran McGeeney’s rapidly-improving squad.

Wins over six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, Dublin and their successors, Tyrone leave Armagh on their own at the top of the table, a point clear of Kerry, Donegal and Mayo. Armagh also have a very impressive +11 points scoring difference.

They have scored a total of 4-29 in their first two games, underlining the exciting nature of the attack. There’s a two-week break to Round 3 when Armagh take on Monaghan.

Meanwhile, Dublin find themselves in a most unusual position at the bottom of the table after two rounds, which will make their Round 3 fixture with Mayo very important as they attempt to kickstart the season. Kildare, Tyrone and Monaghan are all on one point.

Galway and Roscommon, both of whom were relegated at the end of last season, have made the perfect start to their bids for a quick return to Division 1. They have both won their first two games, as have Derry, who came up from Division 3 this year.

Clare – on three points – are also going well. Cork have picked up one point while Meath, Down and Offaly have all lost their first two games.

Limerick and Westmeath – both with two wins each – are the trend-setters on full points in Division 3 where all eight counties have got at least one point.

There was surprise when Cavan were relegated to Division 4 at the end of last year but they have started with a degree of intent which suggests they will only spend one season there. They have won their first two games, as have Sligo who were very easy winners over Carlow last weekend. London are in a three-way lead at the top after wins over Carlow and Waterford.

Tipperary, the 2020 Munster champions have made a very slow start in Division 4, drawing with Waterford and losing to Leitrim. That’s in contrast with London and Sligo, who join Cavan at four points at the top of the table. Cavan play Sligo in Round 3 while London will be ‘away’ to Leitrim.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2022: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Round 1: Armagh 2-15 Dublin 1-13; Mayo 0-11 Donegal 0-11; Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10; Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9.

Round 2: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11; Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14; Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9; Mayo 2-10 Monaghan 1-11.

Round 3: Feb 19: Armagh v Monaghan; Dublin v Mayo: Feb 20: Kerry v Donegal; Tyrone v Kildare.

Round 4: Feb 26: Donegal v Tyrone; Feb 27: Kildare v Dublin; Mayo v Armagh; Monaghan v Kerry.

Round 5: Mar 12: Armagh v Kildare; Kerry v Mayo; Mar 13: Donegal v Monaghan; Tyrone v Dublin.

Round 6: Mar 19: Tyrone v Mayo; Mar 20: Armagh v Kerry; Kildare v Monaghan; Dublin v Donegal.

Round 7: Mar 27: Donegal v Armagh; Kerry v Tyrone; Mayo v Kildare; Monaghan v Dublin.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Round 1: Galway 1-14 Meath 0-6; Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-10; Clare 1-13 Offaly 0-7; Derry 1-10 Down 0-6.

Round 2: Galway 1-12 Down 0-9; Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13; Roscommon 1-15 Meath 1-11; Derry 2-13 Offaly 0-7.

Round 3: Feb 20: Derry v Cork; Galway v Offaly; Meath v Down; Roscommon v Clare.

Round 4: Feb 26: Offaly v Meath; Cork v Galway; Down v Roscommon; Feb 27: Clare v Derry.

Round 5: Mar 12: Down v Offaly; Mar 13: Galway v Clare; Meath v Cork; Roscommon v Derry.

Round 6: Mar 20: Cork v Down; Derry v Galway; Clare v Meath; Offaly v Roscommon.

Round 7: Mar 27: Down v Clare; Meath v Derry; Offaly v Cork; Roscommon v Galway.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Round 1: Laois 3-9 Louth 1-10; Westmeath 1-16 Wicklow 2-8; Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11; Antrim 1-14 Fermanagh 0-8.

Round 2: Limerick 2-9 Antrim 0-11; Westmeath 2-11 Laois 0-11; Longford 0-9 Louth 1-6; Wicklow 1-10 Fermanagh 2-7.

Round 3: Feb 19: Antrim v Wicklow; Fermanagh v Laois; Feb 20: Limerick v Louth; Westmeath v Longford.

Round 4: Feb 26: Wicklow v Limerick; Laois v Antrim; Feb 27: Longford v Fermanagh; Louth v Westmeath.

Round 5: Mar 12: Antrim v Longford; Fermanagh v Louth; Limerick v Westmeath; Mar 13: Wicklow v Laois.

Round 6: Mar 19: Laois v Limerick; Mar 20: Longford v Wicklow; Louth v Antrim; Westmeath v Fermanagh.

Round 7: Mar 27: Antrim v Westmeath; Laois v Longford; Limerick v Fermanagh; Wicklow v Louth.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Round 1: London 2-11 Carlow 1-13; Cavan 0-12 Leitrim 0-8; Sligo 0-12 Wexford 0-10; Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-10.

Round 2: London 1-12 Waterford 2-8; Sligo 0-28 Carlow 0-5; Cavan 0-17 Wexford 1-8; Leitrim 2-16 Tipperary 2-8.

Round 3: Feb 19: Carlow v Waterford; Feb 20: Leitrim v London; Sligo v Cavan; Wexford v Tipperary.

Round 4: Feb 26: Tipperary v Sligo; Feb 27: London v Wexford; Cavan v Carlow; Waterford v Leitrim.

Round 5: Sligo v London; Carlow v Leitrim; Cavan v Tipperary; Wexford v Waterford.

Round 6: Mar 20: London v Cavan; Waterford v Sligo; Leitrim v Wexford; Tipperary v Carlow.

Round 7: Mar 26: Tipperary v London; Mar 27: Carlow v Wexford; Cavan v Waterford; Sligo v Leitrim.



