Championship draw whets the appetite

WITH the Antrim hurling leagues still some weeks away, hurling fans’ appetites were whetted by the publication of the championship draws.

The different groups threw up some interesting pairings and there looks no bankers in any of the competitions.

In the Bathshack Senior Hurling Championship, holders Dunloy are paired with last season’s runners-up Rossa, Ballycastle and last season’s Intermediate champions Carey Faughs in Group One.

In Group Two Cushendall, north Antrim rivals Loughgiel are in along with St John’s and St Enda’s.

The Andersonstown Social Club Intermediate Championship is, as always, the most competitive of the hurling competitions, with any number of teams in contention for the title.

Group One sees last season’s runners-up Creggan in along with Sarsfields, Oisins, St Gall’s and last year’s Junior winners Glenravel Con Magees.

Group Two features Cloney Gaels, Cushendun Emmets, St Paul’s Gort na Mona and 2020 winners Tir na nÓg.

In the Junior Hurling Championship Davitt’s, All Saints and Rasharkin are joined by the Junior B winners in Group Ons.

In Group Two - the ‘Group of death’ - there is last season’s runners-up Glenarm.

They are joined by former Intermediate champions St Brigid’s Cloughmills, who have dropped down, Lamh Dhearg and Armoy.

The Junior B Championship has Larne, St Teresa’s, Ardoyne and St Agnes in Group One,while new boys Henry Joy’s, Loch Mor Dal gCais, and St Bride’s are in Group Two.

The Reserve Hurling Cup, which features the reserve sides of teams playing in the Division One of the Antrim Hurling League sees Naomh Eanna take on Rossa at Hightown, Loughgiel welcome old rivals Dunloy to Fr Healy Park, St John’s host Ballycastle at Corrigan Park, while the Ruairis take on Down side Portaferry in Cushendall.

Senior Hurling Championship - Group One: Dunloy, Rossa, Carey, Ballycastle; Group Two: Cushendall, St John’s, Loughgiel, St Enda’s.

Junior Hurling Championship - Group One: Junior B Winners, Davitt’s, Ballymena, Rasharkin; Group Two: Hannastown Glenarm, Armoy, Cloughmills.

Reserve Hurling Cup quarter-final - St Endas v Rossa; Loughgiel v Dunloy; St John’s v Ballycastle; Cushendall v Portaferry.