Minors need to hit top form to beat Cavan, stresses Donnelly

TYRONE Minor manager Gerard Donnelly says his team will have to hit top form in order to get the better of Cavan on Saturday’s Ulster Championship opener at O’Neills Healy Park.

A strong Breffni side travels to Omagh with intent to topple the defending champions and move through to the last four.

Donnelly has been keeping a close eye on his opponents’ form, and their strong showing in the Ulster Minor League, which saw them produce a number of impressive displays.

“They finished joint top with Derry, they lost one match, and that was to Derry. The Derry manager Marty Boyle was saying to me that Cavan gave them a lot of trouble that day and just didn’t get the scores.



“But to win three out of four in that League was a good run and good going for them,” said Donnelly.

