Derry Senior League round-up

Senior League

An unfit looking Steelstown having lost to Magherafelt in the midweek game found themselves away to Swatragh on a big weekend for the south Derry club as the Davitt's had their official pitch opening on Sunday and the league game was part of the celebrations.

Swatragh were comfortable winners in front of their invited guests, finding the net four times during the game, Niall McAtamney bagging a brace of goals, with Francis Kearney and James Friel getting the other two.

Steelstown: Eoghan Heraghty, Aidan McLaughlin, Kevin Lindsay, Oran Fox, Neil Forrester (0-1), Diarmuid Baker, Cormac Mooney, Shane O'Connor, Ryan Devine (0-2), Gareth Logue (1-1), Mickey McKinney, Emmett Deane, Oran McMenamin, Morgan Murray, Callum Deery (0-1)

Fintan Devine for Morgan Murray, Oran O'Kane for Oran McMenanmin, Michael McLaughlin for Cormac Mooney, Ruairi Cutliffe for Callum Deery, John Boyle for Gareth Logue.

Swatragh: Sean McNicholl, Thomas McKeagney, Aaron McGuckin, Sean Francis Quinn, Brian Diamond, Tiarnan Walsh, Niall Coyle (0-1), Niall McAtamney (2-0), Sean Martin Quinn, Liam Kearney, Sean Kearney, Peadar Coyle (0-1), Francis Kearney (1-1), Lorcan McWilliams (0-6, 3f), Fintan McGurk (0-1)

Subs: James Friel (1-0)

Banagher 0-11 v Ballinderry 1-08

Ballinderry made it two draws in a row on Sunday as they shared the spoils with Banagher.

The Shamrocks also had drawn their midweek league fixture with Slaughtneil at 1-09 apiece.

Banagher lost midweek against county champions Glen and so wanted to wipe that performance away with a strong team performance at home against Ballinderry.

Banagher were the stronger of the two sides in the first half, leading 0-08 to 0-03 at half time and having failed to convert a penalty.

The home side also led all the way through the second half but Ballinderry grasped an opportunity from a line ball taken quickly, they managed to find their roving goalie Ben McKinless who rattled the net in the last minute to secure a late draw for the visitors.

Banagher: Darrell McDermott, Jack Lynch, Callum O'Kane, Paul Murphy, Tiarnan McCloskey, Peter Hagan, Ruairi Quirk (0-2), Gavin O'Neill (0-1), Keelan O'Kane (0-1), Liam Eoin Campbell, Ciaran Lynch (0-3), Eoin Devine, Eamon Óg Feeney (0-1), Shane Farren, Tiernan Moore (0-3(F)

Sub; Jack O'Neill for Liam Eoin Campbell.