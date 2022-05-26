GAA Healthy Clubs programme underway at Urney

URNEY Naomh Columba’s have begun their GAA Healthy Club participation with the launch of a nine week Couch to 5K programme (C25K).

The Healthy Club project aims to help GAA clubs explore how they support the holistic health of their members and the communities they serve.

Clubs already contribute to the health and wellbeing of their members by providing opportunities to develop their physical, social, emotional, and psychological health.

The project aims to help GAA clubs identify what they are already doing well, identify areas where they can or would like to improve and empower them to ensure that everyone who engages with their club benefits from the experience in a health enhancing way, be they players, officers, coaches, parents, supporters, or members of their local community.

As part of the project Urney have appointed a Healthy Club officer and a supporting Healthy Club Committee to move the project forward within the area.

Urney are one of 440 clubs across the island who are taking part in this project and are working hard to fulfil the first step criteria to gain their Foundation Award.

Healthy Club officer, Desmond Roulstone explained: "The Healthy Club model aims to embed a healthy philosophy in a club while integrating health into the day-to-day club activities in a sustainable way.

"It also aims to place the local GAA club at the heart of the community, making it a beacon for health in the locale.

"It is open to everyone regardless of their affiliation with the GAA or not. It’s for the entire community”

Last Monday, Urney launched the first of their Healthy Club initiatives with the start of the Couch to 5K programme.

“Despite the monsoon that threatened to derail our launch night we were still able to get our first night off to a highly successful start," Desmond continued.

"A combination of 31 men, women and children came along to Páirc Naomh Columba to walk or walk/jog their way around our track in what turned out to be very enjoyable session.

"Well done to everyone who took part, they did brilliant."

He further added: "We would also like to thank former Castlederg, Tyrone and Ulster legend Jon Lynch who joined us on the night and provided his support to our Health Club programme.

"As well as a star on the field of play Jon was a very accomplished athlete with Finn Valley AC and we were delighted that he came along to support us.”

Check out Urney's Facebook page for more details of the C25K sessions.

Everyone is welcome to attend.