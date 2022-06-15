Antrim camogs push champions all the way

WITH A victory against Offaly and a draw against Down in the All Ireland Senior Camogie championship, Antrim knew that there were much more difficult days ahead.

When Kilkenny - the All Ireland champions of 2020 - visited Dunloy at the weekend, the Saffrons felt the full weight of Senior Championship camogie and, while beaten by just six points, can hold their heads up high.

Perhaps they feel that it could have been a little closer but the experience of the Cats shown through when they were able to still pull away after corner forward Mary O’Connell picked up a red card in the fortieth minute for a tackle on Antrim goalie Catriona Graham.

It was a tough, hard fought game and the challenge from O’Connell didn’t look out of place.

In fact, play continued until an umpire drew referee Barry Nea’s attention to the incident. At 1-10 to 1-6 the Saffrons had a chance.

But after eight more minutes of play, Katie Power floated over her second point, and despite a free from Róisín McCormick in reply, Kilkenny hit three further points and had sealed the result by the 55th minute.

* Full report in this week's paper.

Photos: John McIlwaine.