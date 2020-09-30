Making the headlines this week


Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

THIS week's edition of the Strabane Weekly News is now out on the shelves.

Here are some of the stories making the headlines:

* Strabane man speaks of his COVID-19 battle

* Over 500 tested at mobile testing unit in one week

* Doctor warns GP surgeries could become 'overwhelmed'

* Fresh concerns over postal delivery delays

* Council support for Donohoe family

* Work to begin on Clady flood defence scheme

* Former school site to be transformed into social housing development

* Fire at former mill site 'deliberate'

* Picture round-up of Artigarvan Twlight Walk, Castlederg tractor run, Donemana bingo and street circus fun in Sion Mills.

And, much more.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130