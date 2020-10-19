Four jumping for Joy !

FOUR girls from Benburb group are jumping for joy after successfully taking part in a sponsored sky dive!

Four members of Team Benburb faced their fears at the Wild Geese Skydiving Centre, Garvagh on Saturday 26th September, when they took part in a skydive from 10,000ft. The jump had been planned to take place on the 12th September but adverse weather meant it could not be held.

Not to be outdone, the four friends, Stacey Pogue, Rachel Ewing, Courtney Farmer and Bethany McKenzie all made the jump two weeks later when the climate was right for the sky dive.

The girls, members of Team Benburb, agreed to take part in the jump for two worthwhile charities - Southern Area Hospice and The Smiles Foundation.

Both of these charities are close to the girls’ hearts and they have supported for many years.

Rachel told the Courier: “As the charities continue to carry out the amazing work they do, my friends and myself thought we would like to support them by raising much needed funds with the help of the local people.”

Team Benburb had a big fund-raising event of an Auction organised for March of this year and many local businesses had very kindly provided items to be auctioned.

But due to Covid19 this had to be postponed until further notice.

Continued Rachel: “This had been organised to celebrate the success of Neville and Myrtle Pogue who were awarded BEMs in the New Year’s Honours list for their tireless work fundraising for the Southern Area Hospice and The Smiles Foundation.

“As a group Team Benburb want to continue to raise money and support these charities in every way we can through these difficult times while continuing to celebrate the hard work of Neville and Myrtle.”

Prior to their sky dive, the four girls organised a Coffee Morning on Tuesday 8th September at Majors Pantry, Majors Lane, Drumgrannon Road, Moy where again all the proceeds went to the charities.

The skydive is the latest effort by the magnificent four.

If you would like to support the girls there is a sponsorship card and charity bucket available at Majors Pantry and Daly’s Service Station, Eglish.

The girls have also set up a Just Giving page, Team Benburb Skydive.