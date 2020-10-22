Golfers raise over £8k for charity

DUNGANNON Golf Club Captain, Lady Captain and President recently presented cheques to the charities they each supported on their special days.

Rodney McKirgan chose the Cancer Fund for Children and on his Captain’s Day in August members and friends donated £650 to this worthy cause.

On Lady Captain’s Day in September, Sperrinview Special School was Patricia Cavanagh’s chosen charity and she raised a total of £700 thanks to the generosity of the competitors.

Paula Jordan, principal of Sperrinview, said: “We are really grateful to Patricia and Dungannon Golf Club for their support!

"It is due to people like them that we are able to continue to offer the pupils the opportunities and experiences that we can. This money is going towards the cost of sensory equipment and fidget toys for each class, as due to Covid-19, our pupils do not have the same access to such areas as the multi-sensory room, white room, soft play room etc because of the issue of sanitising such large areas.”

Lorraine Wilson chose another local organisation, Willowbank, to support and was delighted to be able to hand over the sum of £885.

All of the recipients have expressed their thanks and appreciation to the members and friends of Dungannon Golf Club for their generosity.

The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for everyone, but charities have been especially affected, so these donations will be significant in improving the situation for a large number of local people.

Earlier this month, the club presented £2,000 to Marie Curie and in May we collected the remarkable sum of £4,200 and divided it equally between three local charities to help people in the local community who were struggling financially, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic: Reach Foodbank (Vineyard Church, Dungannon), SVP (Society of St Vincent de Paul) and For You (a Dungannon-based Social Enterprise which provides assistance to families in need of food, clothing and household furniture).

Members of Dungannon Golf Club can be justifiably proud of their efforts to help our local community - their generosity in raising an amazing £8,435 has been much appreciated by those in need.

PGA Tankard - Ulster Final

At the start of the summer, single figure-handicapper Karen Hetherington qualified to represent Dungannon in the PGA Tankard Ulster Final, so, Karen headed off to Warrenpoint on Thursday 15th October to compete on behalf of her club.

Conditions were difficult and some of the ladies struggled to score, however Karen coped admirably and finished in third position overall. She actually went round in fewer shots than all of the other ladies and claimed the prize for Best Gross score, winning by a margin of two points!

Well done, Karen. Dungannon Golf Club is very proud of this achievement.

Club Competitions

The ladies’ Winter League got off to a great start on Sunday 4th October, with Vicki McCausland returning 21 points over nine holes to claim the “Best Individual” title in Week 1.

Jayne Henry scored the only two of the week - this was achieved at the 6th hole - and Karen Hetherington’s Team Latte raced to the top of the leaderboard, having accumulated 93 points, followed by Dympna Fitzpatrick’s Team Cappuccino with 80.

The other three teams’ scores were in the 70s, separated by only three points.

The league will run over 10 weeks and each week the best five cards count for each team’s week’s points.

Ladies’ Winter League

Week 1

1st Latte 93 5 pts

2nd Cappuccino 80 4 pts

3rd Espresso 73 3 pts

4th Americano 71 2 pts

5th Macchiato 70 1 pt

Best Individual: Vicki McCausland 21

2s: Jayne Henry at 6th

On Saturday 10th October the men took to the fairways to play for the Milltown Flag. This competition has been run for around 100 years at the Club as a “flag competition” whereby the first player out places the flag on the course where he runs out of shots, having played the par for the course plus his handicap - anyone passing the flag lifts it and places it where he finishes, and this is continued throughout the day’s play.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the competition had to be run as a straightforward stroke competition, since touching the flagstick is currently prohibited.

Damien Jackson and Malachy Duffin both went round in 66 nett, however Damien was declared the winner on countback and claimed the Milltown Flag in these unusual circumstances.

Let’s hope things are back to normal for next year’s event!

Tommy McCall lifted the prize for third place and Timmy Jordan won yet another “Best Gross” prize, going round in only 70 shots.

Milltown Flag

10th October

1st Damien Jackson 66 BB9

2nd Malachy Duffin 66

3rd Thomas McCall 67 BB9

Gross Timothy Jordan 70

Sections

0 - 9 Tim McBride 68

10 - 17 Kieran Hagan 67

18 - 24 Philip Jordan 68

25+ Barry McIlvanna 71

The men’s Turkey Trot got underway on Sunday 11th October. This runs each week, from Sunday to Saturday, for 7 weeks until Saturday 28th November. Each week’s winner and runner-up will receive a ham and a player’s best 5 out of 7 cards will count for the overall prizes: there will be 5 turkeys won in each of the 3 sections. All competitors who have played in at least 5 weeks but not won anything will be entered into a draw for hams.

Thanks to Forrme Construction and William Sprott of Portadown for their generous sponsorship of the Turkey Trot.

The Claret Jug Restaurant

The recent reopening of Dungannon Golf Club’s popular restaurant, The Claret Jug, was most successful, with satisfied diners commenting on the wide range of dishes on offer and the great quality of their meals.

Due to the NI Executive’s decision to increase Covid-19 restrictions the restaurant closed at 6pm on Friday - however, takeaway meals are now on offer from Wednesday - Saturday, and Sunday Lunch is available to take home each week. Phone 028 8772 9995 or 075 1671 6025 to order.