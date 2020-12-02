What works for men?



Are you a man trying to find work? Maybe you’ve been unemployed for some time or your job has gone because of the COVID-10 pandemic? Alternatively if you have got work? What helped? Who helped? What help is still needed?

A new website has been launched by Newry, Mourne and Down Community Planning Partnership who want men to tell us what could get them back into work. We are asking men for their ideas, using their experience and hearing their stories, so we can improve local support to get you back into work.

If you what to get involved and help us to help other men, you should go to our website and share your stories and ideas at www.livingwelltogethernmd.org