READER PICTURES: You've been sending us your snowy snaps!

ARMAGH woke up to a winter wonderland yesterday morning - and you have sent us in an avalanche of your snow pictures.
Snowmen appeared all over the county after wintry showers led to a blanket of snow and ice forming. The Arctic blast affected many areas with some places looking like Narnia after experiencing between 2cm and 5cm of snow on the ground with more in the hills.
Road conditions were treacherous in places and while the snow has stopped, a new weather warning is in place for icy patches and hill snow which may lead to some travel disruption early on Tuesday.
We received hundreds of pictures on Sunday after we asked you to send in your snowy snaps. A few of them will appear in tomorrow's edition of the Ulster Gazette, but here's 25 to whet your appetite. Who knows, we might even put a few more online later in the week so keep your eyes peeled!