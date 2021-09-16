Thank you so much for your generosity.

Southern Area Hospice Services would like to sincerely thank Keith and Sharon Bicker who recently presented a cheque for £2000 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue from Southern Area Hospice Services. This money was kindly raised through an auction and a very generous donation from the couple of £1000. Thank you so much for your generosity. Pictured (L-R) Keith and Sharon Bicker who recently presented a cheque for £2000 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue from Southern Area Hospice Services.

