Chamber golf day raises over £25,000 for Hospices

BALLYMENA Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a charity Golf Day at Galgorm Castle GC - and raised over £25,000 for NI Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

Over 100 golfers played in what was the Chamber’s biggest ever golf event.

Chamber President Cllr. Eugene Reid said they try to support not only business but also their local community.

“During the pandemic the Hospices have continued to provide support to those in most need and as a Chamber we are proud of our association with the Hospice and delighted to be able to help raise much needed funds for such a worthwhile cause,” he said.

Catherine O’Hara, of NI Hospice said they cannot thank the Chamber enough for their continued support.

“Fundraising is always important but the pandemic has caused many difficulties for all charities. At the Hospice we could not even contemplate closing our doors,” outlined Catherine.

“Instead, our staff continued to come into work and do everything they could to support children, adults and families in time of their most need. As a charity we depend on the goodwill of the public and the support of businesses and organisations such as Ballymena Chamber of Commerce is invaluable.”

Meanwhile, Friday’s Charity Golf Day was a tremendous success with the course in superb condition and several golfers recorded excellent scores.

Importantly the weather held up for most of the day and although a bit windy and wet later on everyone had a great day.

Tom Wiggins, Ballymena Chamber’s Business Development Manager, who organised the day, said they had not expected it to grow into such a big event.

He praised the remarkable support of their key partner James Walker, Country Garage BMW.

“Not only did James donate the fantastic sum of £5,000 but he also brought several other key sponsors on board. I am also delighted by the response of the local business community who have made substantial donations allowing us to provide much needed finance to the Hospice,” said Tom, who was assisted in the organisation of the event by Alan Stewart, Ross Oliver, Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Muriel Barr with her trusty band of helpers from The Ballymena Hospice Support Group.

The Hospice volunteer group ensured every golfer got a ‘goody bag’ as well as buying raffle tickets to bring more much needed funds for the Hospice.

After the event the golfers all retired to the Castle Kitchen where as usual they were treated to some excellent food whilst reliving the efforts of the day.

Northern Ireland Hospice Ambassador, former World boxing champion Carl Frampton, attended the Charity Golf Day.

SPONSORS THANKED

Local sponsors of the event included, Country Garage BMW, The Galgorm Collection, Cranswick Country Foods, The Tullyglass House Hotel, Power NI, Hospital Services, Urban HQ, The Tower Centre, Robinson’s Nisa Extra, Elliot Duffy Garret, City Sight Seeing Tours, Isherwood and Ellis, McClean’s Bookmakers and Moy Park.