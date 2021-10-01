Toals County Antrim Junior Shield

Ballymena Saturday Morning League

Toals County Antrim Shield - First round

Reid hat trick as Shield holders Ahoghill Thistle ease through

8th OB FC........................................... 0

Ahoghill Thistle ....................................5

AHOGHILL Thistle played their first Shield game for 15 months, and the holders started out the defence of their title with a comprehensive away win.

On a tight and bumpy pitch Thistle found it hard to get the ball down and play any football.

Route one almost got Thistle the opening goal when a long kick from keeper Fullerton put Jamie Neeson clear he brought a save from home keeper. From the resulting Alan Moore corner Randal Reid scored to give the holders a deserved half time lead.

Thistle put the game to bed quickly after the break first with a Randal Reid drive and a Jamie Neeson header.

The away team missed loads of chances with home keeper making saves from Aiken, Reid and Drummond before Matthew Lorimer beat the offside trap to round the keeper making it 4-0.

Veteran Player Coach Gavin Gilmore rounded up the scoring with a tap in from a corner to send the holders safely into the 2nd round.

FC United Lisburn ..................................1

Abbeyview ............................................5

Abbeyview started this game well and took the lead in the first minute when Glenn Vance latched on to a ball and finished well past the home keeper.

Abbeyview where creating plenty of chances but due to some poor finishing and good goalkeeping from the home keeper the game stayed 1-0 until the 22nd minute.

Glenn Vance got his 2nd when collecting the ball, side stepping the defender and drilling the ball home to make it 2-0.

The home team were a awarded a penalty on 37 minutes after a high foot in the box which was despatched to make it 2-1.

Abbeyview got a third just before the break when Adam McClelland brought down Harry Foster’s cross in the box and finished well into the roof of the net.

The second half was only a few minutes old when Vance got his hat trick after getting on the end of a long ball over the top and placing ball past the keeper.

Despite making numerous chances Abbeyview where unable to add to the score line until the 77th minute when Matthew Smyth raced clear and as he went by the keeper was brought down.

But referee played good advantage as ball fell to Ryan Carson who rolled the ball into an empty net for a great away win for the Antrim men.

Clough Rangers ....................................6

New Santos FC ......................................1

A cagey start to proceedings meant neither keeper had much to do in the early exchanges of the game.

This changed on 16 minutes when quick thinking from ‘keeper Mark Wilkinson sent Callum Munnis racing down the left hand side who played in full back Cameron Waring, he muscled his way past two defenders before slotting the ball calmly past the on-rushing goalkeeper. David Calderwood doubled the lead soon when he looped the ball over the keeper after good play down the Clough right hand side.

Clough continued to control the first half and when David Gage rose highest to head home a Richard Gregg free kick the outcome of the match felt inevitable. Clough had further chances to extend their lead with Callum Munnis and Jordan Campbell having efforts well saved and Sam Bennett and David Calderwood striking the woodwork. However there was still time in the first half for Clough to grab a fourth and it was midfielder Richard Gregg who was once again the architect when he slipped the ball through to David Calderwood who’s dummy shot left New Santos’ keeper on the ground, allowing the striker to skip round him and coolly roll the ball in to an empty net.

New Santos came out with a new found belief in the second half and got themselves a goal after sloppy play in the middle of the park allowed them to break down the left, with their striker firing home from close range.

This goal seemed to spark Clough in to life who regrouped and began to take control of then tie again. With 10 minutes to go Chris McDonald found himself free in the box after bamboozling opposition defenders and team mates alike, before chipping the keeper from an acute angle to the disbelief of the Clough faithful watching on.

The industrious Jordan Campbell finally got his reward late in the game when he capitalised on a great through ball from Chris McDonald to fire home to complete the scoring and send Clough safely through to the next round.

Knockbreda Res ...................................1

Harryville Homers ................................3

After an uncharacteristically lethargic start from Homer's they were suddenly presented with a golden chance as confusion reigned in the home team’s defence.

The inform Alan Rainey gleefully accepted the hosts generosity to give the visitors the lead with his close range finish.

Robbie Sutherland doubled his sides lead after a slide rule pass from Justin Rowe put Andrew Simms in on the left before Homer's assist king came up trumps yet again with another delicious pass for Sutherland to convert.

Knockbreda pulled one back just after the restart through Carter Wilson to throw the Belfast team a lifeline.

Any chance of an upset was snuffed out when Alan Rainey scored a near post header but the inform Harryville striker owed Justin Rowe a debt of gratitude for his industry down the left and his pin point cross for the assist as Homers overcome a lacklustre performance to progress.

2nd Round Draw

St Patricks YM v Wakehurst Youth

Taughmonagh YM v Raceview

Riverdale v St Lukes

Newtownbreda v FC Moylena

Donaghadee v Harryville Homers

Waveney Swifts v Lisburn Youth 1st XI

Abbeyview v Suffolk II

Woodside v Ormeau Road Celtic

Bangor YM I v Ahoghill Thistle

Carniny Amateur & Youth v Ballyvea

Castlewellan Town v Clough Rangers

Northend United v Killough

Castle Star v Grove UnitedII/North Ballymena Rangers

Ties to be played Saturday 16th October