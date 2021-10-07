Gallery - In Bloom competition winners

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, has announced the winners and runners-up in Mid and East Antrim's In Bloom Community Competition.

Cllr McCaughey said: "Although it’s been another strange and difficult year for many of us, there has been a large rise in interest in gardening. With more people still staying at home, many have been spending more time outside in local green space and in gardens. This is great to see as gardening can have a positive impact on our mental and physical health. Gardening can improve cognitive functioning and emotional well-being; can reduce depression, anxiety, obesity and heart disease; increase life satisfaction, quality of life and sense of community; and support recovery from illness, reduce stress, blood pressure and muscle tension. As well as all this, blooming gardens are a delight to the senses for owners and passers-by alike, and bring some much needed cheer.

"I have been really impressed with the quality of entrants to the competition this year from all across the Borough. It has been a great opportunity for me to see the variety of horticultural talent we have here. The Borough is still in bloom despite a summer of mixed weather.

The 2021 Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition winners and runners-up are as follows:

Best Kept Front Garden - Winner: Sarah Bandy, Islandmagee. Runner up: Leslie Spearman, Whitehead Runner up: Claire Gillespie, Ballymena. Runner up: Tanya Tweed, Larne

Best Kept Front Container Garden - Winner: Jackie Wilson, Glenarm. Runner up: Philomena Corey, Carrickfergus. Runner up: Sheelagh McCool, Carrickfergus. Runner up: James McMurray, Whitehead

Best Community Planting Scheme - Winner: Tullagh Community Garden, Ballymena. Runner up: Island Community Garden, Islandmagee. Runner up: The Olive Tree Community Garden Eden, Carrickfergus

Best Kept Allotment Garden. Winner: Christine Gibson, Larne Allotment Gardens. Runner up: Sharon Thoburn, Eden Allotment Gardens. Runner up: Richard Plunkett, Greenisland Allotment Gardens

Best Kept Commercial Premises - Winner: Ballycairn House, Ballygally Runner up: Steady Eddie, Larne Runner up: Galgorm Care Home, Ballymena

Gardening for Wildlife Award - Winner: Irene McKay, Islandmagee. Runner up: Christine Harper, Carrickfergus. Runner up: Stephen Heron, Broughshane