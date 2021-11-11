Final round of 2021 Irish Minibike Championship

THE curtain recently came down on the 2021 Irish Minibike Championship with a double-header Halloween weekend at Nutts Corner, in what was one of the best weekends racing witnessed in a long time.

The stars of tomorrow were included in the line-ups - learning their trade, taking all in as they set their sights on the bigger picture.

The Autumnal weather, with a low sun in the afternoons, and leaves rustling around the circuit witnessed a massive crowd of spectators.

The organising club also put on a Halloween Party on the Saturday evening for the Junior riders, in which they were treated to a ‘Creepy Animals Party’.

The IMC club would like to thank the marshals and the first aid personnel, sponsors and the press for all their support over the season and not forgetting the parents for bringing all the young riders to the events.

Congratulations to all the championship riders and good luck in their future endeavours.