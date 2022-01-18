Students honoured at City of Armagh HS prize night

THE annual prize giving took place recently at City of Armagh High School.

Year 12 and 13 past pupils and guests were warmly welcomed to the school to celebrate their success.

Mrs. Mulholland, Principal, took the opportunity to thank the staff and governors for all of the hard work, dedication and commitment they show towards pupils and the school.

Commenting on external examination results it was reported that, as in previous years, the results continue to improve, with over 77% of pupils achieving 5*-C grades or equivalent. This reflects the high quality of teaching provided and the bespoke key stage 4 pathways provided for pupils. The steady increase in results is a result of the determination and hard work of the pupils and the commitment of the staff.

Mrs Mulholland acknowledged the difficulties that pupils, staff and the school as a whole had to endure over the past 18 months with COVID-19 and reported that pupils should be very proud of the grades they achieved. Despite examinations being cancelled, pupils earned the grades that their effort and hard work deserved.

Mrs Mulholland concluded her presentation with, “As I come to the end of my speech, the principal normally finishes with an inspirational story designed to spur you on to greater things.

“I quickly realised I didn’t need to search the internet for a quote or a story to tell you. I felt we had our own inspirational story right here. Take a look around the hall; you are the inspirational story.

“What you have deservedly achieved over the past two years, despite everything that COVID and life has thrown your way, is something that should be celebrated, rejoiced and admired. You should be very proud of your achievements; City of Armagh High School certainly is.”