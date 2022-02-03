Gallery - Vis Art Ballymena - why not give it a try?

VIS ART in Ballymena hold their next demonstration by local artist Jacque McNeill, in water colour, on Wednesday, February 16.

Venue will be Ballymena Golf Club.

And the following month Vis Art, founded back in 1966, by Frank Shepherd, Denis Bell and Miss Owens, plan to hold a workshop on portraiture, by a well-known local artist.

“Non-members are welcome to the demonstrations, for the princely sum of a cuppa,” outined Vis Arts Chairperson, Barbara Morrison. “All proceeds go to charity.”

Vis Art, which has a membership of 40, but would be delighted with more, meets in Ballymena Golf Club each Wednesday, from 10am until 12.30pm during January to April and September to December.

“And for the rest of the year we paint weekly “en Plein air” or “outside” if you prefer it that way,” outlined Chair, Barbara.

“New members are always welcome, from experienced artists or complete novices, as we have two experienced tutors, Margaret Fleck and Sorrel Wills, to help and advise us as we produce our paintings.”

Barbara extends an invitation to all to come along and “swell the ranks, learn a new skill, make new friends and enjoy the company of like-minded local artists on Wednesday mornings.”

Enough Equipment

And she points out that they have enough equipment for anyone to try out a medium without going to the expense of buying materials - “Potential members are most welcome to come and have a go,” said Barbara.

Back in late Summer last year Vis Art held a very successful two-week Exhibition in the Pop-Up Shop in the Tower Centre, Ballymena.

And they hope to repeat that success with a Spring Exhibition and Sale in the same venue from March 28 until April 9.

“Why not treat yourself to some original art? The perfect Birthday or house warming gift, or commission a painting of anything which holds a particular sentiment for you,” suggested Barbara.

To keep in touch and find out more about us check out our website www.ballymenavisart.com