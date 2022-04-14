Gallery - Carniny FC Youth round-up

CARNINY Under-17s took the lead on 9 minutes, when Graham found White who beat his marker and fired his shoot into the corner of the net.

They made it 2-0 on 12 minutes when White put Neill through, his run saw him in behind the back line and Neill Cooley chipped it over the incoming keeper.

The best goal of the day/season was when Graham picked the ball up on the halfway line turned his marker and from 35 yards his shoot found the top corner. Glentoran pulled one back before the break.

Half time 3-1

The second half started with the Carniny lads having most of the ball and with the back three off Logan, Jess and king-Hay limiting Glentoran to few chances it wasn’t long before Carniny got their fourth when Scullion put White through on goal to grab his second of the match.

Carniny made it five halfway through the second half and White to get his hat trick. Carniny made it six with ten minutes to go when Peacock rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the net from a tight angle.

The lads also had a penalty miss in the closing minutes.

Final score 6-1

Carniny Girls U12’s .... 3 Rosario Girls.............. 0

Carniny put in a great performance against top of the table Rosario to record a much-deserved victory in Belfast and could have won by many more!

Grant in goals was outstanding, the defence of Scullion, Bracken and McQuillan were solid, Harvey and Gregg in midfield were industrious whilst Connaughty, Hilditch and Robinson were full of pace.

Carniny took an early lead on 3 minutes when Connaughty fired home from a Bracken long pass.

Carniny deserved the lead and Harvey, and Gregg stamped their authority on the game.

After 20 minutes it was 2-0 when Connaughty netted her second from a Scullion pass.

The Carniny defence never looked in any danger and Scullion, Bracken and McQuillan were superb. Just before half time it was 3-0 for the Carniny reds when Hilditch picked up a long pass to outrun the home defence.

The second period saw Carniny continue to dominate although on 35 minutes Grant had to pull off a great save.

There were no further goals and the introduction of Douds and Pollock in midfield and McIntyre in goals never saw them lose their stride and they continued to see out for a comfortable victory.

Well done girls!

Carniny U13 ‘s ............2 Downpatrick U13’s .....1

Carniny came out on top in a great game.

Downpatrick had a lot of early pressure and scored first after they had a series of well delivered corners.

Carniny then settled into the game and scored a deserved equaliser from M Ewart after a great through ball from Black.

In the second half the Carniny defensive line did well with C Ewart putting in another great performance as well as some commanding goalkeeping from Sittlington.

The game was sealed for Carniny with another through ball from Black converted by M Ewart.

Much improved performance with the boys showing real determination and deserving the win.

Carniny U12’s ............ 3

Ards U12’s.................. 0

Carniny came up against the league leaders in a must win game to keep the pressure on at the top of league. #After a tight start which saw Carniny grow in belief after a Mcglaughlin free kick was too much for the Ards keeper, who was their man of match, to handle.

Carniny got their second through Mackle who hit the back of the net. Carniny were oozing confidence with a few fine passes leading to McGarry smashing the ball from outside of the box to clip in off the post to make it 3 nil with a few minutes left.

Overall, another great performance from the boys, onto next week we go.

Carniny U10’s .............1

Dungoyne U10’s .........3

This game seen 1st vs 2nd in the league. Dungoyne started the better and scored a well worked goal after 5 mins. Carniny gave away a free kick.

Unfortunately for Carniny it ended up in the back of the net after mix-up from the keeper and one of the defenders.

Dungoyne got their 3rd goal just before the break when Carniny fell asleep from a throw in.

At the break Carniny made a slight changed in formation and came out the 2nd half much better.

It wasn't long until they got a goal back after Dungoyne blocked Cain Harringtons’ shot only for it to fall to Callum Tweed who slotted home.

Dungoyne had a few more chances only for a couple of great 1v1 saves from Mason Dunlop. Josh hall hit the post in the final few mins of the game, but the game finished with Dungoyne deserving the win.

Carniny 2013s .......... 5

Barn United ...............2

Following on from the end of last week, a great performance from everyone.

Early goals let off a bit of pressure from Harry and Will in the first half.

Barn United came right back into it for the second half with good keeping from Alfie, solid tracking and defending from Seth and Conor.

Great link up play from Ryan, Harvey and Harry kept pressure at their end with Caleb scoring a great goal from a tight angle to leave it 5-2 at the finish.

Man of the match was Harry Nicholl today.

Carniny 2013s v Ballymena United

Ballymena Showgrounds

Another good team performance on Friday night against a strong Ballymena United side with goals from Jake and Jack.

Great saves in goal from both Jack and Emmet either side of half time keeping the team in the lead. Aleisha and Nathaniel had another solid night in defence.

Katie playing her first match with the team slotted in well in midfield playing alongside Jack, Arthur and Max together they broke up the opposition play and created chances.

Man of the match was Jake; he had another strong performance in attack finding the net four times.

Carniny 2014 (Amateurs) V Ballymena United Ladies

Ballymena Showgrounds

A strong performance by the 2014 Armatures defeating a hardworking and well organised Ballymena United ladies Team.

Goals from Harlow, Isaac, Rory, Connor and Alex with the defence of Carter, Finlay and Isaac and GK Adam keeping a clean sheet.

The boys now have a 2 week break before their next game but will keep training hard.

Carniny 2014’s (Youth) - SSG

Ballymena Showgrounds

Played well all-round with great defending for Harry and goals from Finn and Daniel great all-round play from Jasper, James and Jake.



FOYLE CUP TRIALS

Carniny under 17s will be competing in this year’s Foyle Cup competition as a way of preparing for next seasons under18 youth league.

Any player out there born in 2005 who would consider himself good enough to compete at this level contact Darren McGall the team coach on 07812604932 for details of trial dates/times.



FOOTBALL DC

The Football Development Centre sponsored by Robinsons NISA Supermarket continued Saturday at its St Louis base. The centre still welcomes new members born in 2017.

Check details on website and enroll now if you want your child to receive quality coaching.

The FDC will take a break over Easter and will return for the final 2 weeks. The 2015’s will be finishing up and moving to small-sided games on a Friday night come Sept. The 2015’s have been signed up for some summer tournaments to give them some match experience.